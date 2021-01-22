With limited vaccine, Idaho faces priority group confusion

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Limited coronavirus vaccine availability, confusion over just which Idaho residents should be vaccinated first and rumors of line-jumpers are all complicating the state's vaccine rollout.

Members of Idaho's COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee met Friday to help clarify exactly who should have first dibs on the state's vaccine doses. On average, Idaho is shipped about 21,000 vaccine doses each week. Those shipments are earmarked as “first doses,” with the federal government automatically shipping the second dose for each individual vaccine recipient around three weeks later.

“The demand is far higher than the doses we have,” said Sarah Leeds, program manager for the Idaho Immunization Program.

So far, the federal government has distributed 178,175 doses to Idaho, according to the latest numbers available from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. That's a rate of 9,970 doses for every 100,000 residents, putting Idaho near the bottom of the list compared to the allotment given other states. Only California, South Carolina, Missouri, Nevada and Alabama have received fewer doses based on their population rate.