 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

With lots of cash on hand, Pennsylvania wraps up budget deal

  • 0
Nursing Home-Staffing

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at a Capitol news conference to announce he signed legislation to increase funding to nursing homes in Pennsylvania, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Harrisburg, Pa.

 Marc Levy - staff, AP

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers wrapped up a budget package this week — nearly two weeks late — approving billions of dollars in new spending, tax breaks for businesses and substantial new sums for public schools to cap the eighth and final budget for the Democratic governor.

Closed-door talks dragged on for weeks between Wolf's office and leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature, sometimes getting rocky, before a whirlwind two days last week in which lawmakers approved dozens of bills.

Some lawmakers complained the budget took so long because the state had so much money to spend.

Indeed, Pennsylvania is in its best fiscal position in years, with the state treasury benefiting from federal coronavirus subsidies propping up the economy, tax collections and state spending.

Wolf secured big new subsidies for public schools, perhaps his top priority as governor after taking office with a public school funding system riven by huge funding disparities between Pennsylvania's wealthiest and poorest school districts.

People are also reading…

But he also made concessions.

Here are details:

SPENDING

The $42.8 billion budget plan authorizes a spending increase of 13%, or $4.9 billion, including more than $700 million that is being added to last year’s previously authorized total of $38.6 billion.

The plan also spends $2.2 billion in leftover federal coronavirus aid.

Most of the new money goes to education and human services, including hundreds of millions of dollars in increases for mental health programs, anti-violence programs and subsidies for workers who care for children, disabled people and the elderly.

The plan leaves more than $8 billion in reserve for the future — perhaps necessary as demographic projections show a fast-growing retirement age population that will need costly services and a shrinking working age population that must pay for them.

SCHOOLS

The budget includes about $1 billion more for public schools, or 11% more for instruction, special education and operations. That brings the total annual increase over Wolf's eight years in office to almost $3 billion, or 41% more.

Hundreds of millions more went for pre-kindergarten programs, rising pension costs, the rising cost of gas for school buses, school security and programs that benefit private schools.

Funding for higher education rose by about $165 million, or 9%, including $75 million for the 14-campus Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. The system's chancellor, Daniel Greenstein, called it “unprecedented.”

TAXES

Pennsylvanians won't see a cut in income or sales taxes, the two major sources of money for the state's operating fund.

But Wolf and lawmakers are cutting the corporate net income tax rate, one of the nation's highest.

It will drop from its current 9.99% rate next year by a full percentage point, then a half-percentage point annually until 2031 when it hits 4.99%. That is projected to cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars in the next couple of years at least.

Lots of other business interests got bigger tax breaks, too.

ELECTIONS

Democrats and Republicans remain mired in a stalemate on most aspects of updating state law on election administration and voting, but they did agree on one item: banning outside funding of elections in exchange for approving $45 million in grants to counties to run elections.

Republicans had pressed to restrict third-party funding for elections — a throwback to GOP complaints that nearly $25 million from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life was heavily tilted to Pennsylvania's left-leaning counties in 2020′s presidential election.

The money came from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg — drawing the nickname “Zuckerbucks” from Republicans. But some county officials accused the state of underfunding elections.

HOUSING

Housing programs will get one-fourth of the leftover federal coronavirus money, or $540 million.

The aid will boost affordable housing construction, home repair and heating assistance and property tax and rental subsidies.

ENVIRONMENTAL PROGRAMS

The package includes nearly $700 million for environmental improvement programs, nearly all of it from the federal coronavirus aid. Much of it is designed to help protect water quality in streams and rivers and improve outdoor recreation, including state parks.

WOLF'S CONCESSIONS

Wolf agreed to requests from Republican lawmakers to drop his push to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania and to abandon regulations to subject charter schools to stronger ethics, accounting and admissions standards.

Efforts to update Pennsylvania's charter school law have been stuck in a political deadlock for more than a decade.

Meanwhile, Wolf — who has called for the phaseout of the gasoline tax — said figuring out a better way to fund roads and bridges “has to be done soon.”

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/timelywriter.

Contributing to this report was Brooke Schultz, a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed. Then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot. In another revelation Tuesday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was talking with the committee. The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The attack stunned the nation that has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from major damage to his heart and two neck wounds. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy.

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has agreed during meetings with President Joe Biden to spend $1.5 billion to improve “smart” border technology. It's a move the White House says shows neighborly cooperation succeeding where Trump administration vows to wall off the border and have Mexico pay for it could not. A person familiar with a series of agreements signed after the two leaders met Tuesday says they also called for expanding the number of work visas the U.S. issues and welcoming more refugees. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been formally announced.

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court has ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person. The decision is a defeat for Democrats in the battleground state who decried Friday's ruling as making it harder to vote. However, the court didn’t address whether anyone other than the voter can return his or her own ballot by mail. That means that anyone could still collect multiple ballots for voters and, instead of putting them in a drop box, instead return them by mail.

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation amid a mass revolt by top members of his government. His departure marks an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone. He said: “Them’s the breaks.” The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy

A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy

A strong hiring report for June has assuaged fears that the U.S. economy might be on the cusp of a recession — and highlighted the resilience of the nation’s job market. Yet the figures the government released Friday also spotlighted the sharp divide between the healthy labor market and the rest of the economy: Inflation has soared to 40-year highs, consumers are increasingly gloomy, home sales and manufacturing are weakening and the economy might actually have shrunk for the past six months. The contrasting picture suggests an economy at a crossroads. Strong hiring and wage growth could help stave off recession.

Singapore hangs 2 drug traffickers despite opposition

Singapore hangs 2 drug traffickers despite opposition

Two drug traffickers have been hanged in Singapore, bringing the number of executions this year in the city-state to four. Activists said the prison department gave the belongings and death certificates for Malaysian Kalwant Singh and Singaporean Norasharee Gous to their families after their execution Thursday morning. Rights groups said the executions were a blatant flouting of international laws. Amnesty International said Singapore is one of just four countries known to have executed people for drug-related offenses in recent years. Kalwant, who was convicted in 2016 of bringing heroin into Singapore, was the second Malaysian to be executed this year. The hanging of another Malaysian in April sparked an outcry because he was believed to be mentally disabled.

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

As Donald Trump considers another White House run, polls show he's the most popular figure in the Republican Party. But it wasn’t always that way. In 2016, he was competing at one point against a dozen rivals, and he won only about one-third of the vote in key early states. He even lost in Iowa, which kicks off the nomination process. He prevailed because those who opposed his brand of politics were never able to coalesce around a single rival. That same dynamic could repeat itself. With a growing list of candidates gearing up to run, even a Trump diminished by two impeachments and mounting legal vulnerabilities could hold a commanding position in a fractured, multi-candidate primary.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study finds US emissions responsible for $2 trillion in damage to other nations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News