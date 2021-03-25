With more aid coming, Louisiana lawmaker scraps gas tax hike

It would have taken a two-thirds vote to pass, a hurdle that has stalled previous gas tax hikes sponsored by other lawmakers in 2017 and 2019.

McFarland's tax hike proposal was further undermined by an influx of federal coronavirus aid pushed by President Joe Biden and passed by Democrats in Congress earlier this month.

Louisiana state government expects to receive more than $3 billion from the federal package, and local government agencies are slated to get $1.8 billion. Those dollars could be steered to roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects.

“It is extremely hard to make the pitch to legislators and even the public when they see this much money coming to the state from the federal government,” McFarland said.

The lawmaker's decision to scrap the gas tax hike was first reported Thursday by political reporter Jeremy Alford.

Motorists in Louisiana pay 38.4 cents in taxes per gallon of gasoline, including 20 cents in state taxes. The state rate hasn’t changed since 1990. Louisiana ranks 43rd in the nation for what it charges drivers to fuel vehicles, according to The Tax Foundation.