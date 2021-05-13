With most work done, NC legislative deadline passes quietly

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina General Assembly parliamentary deadline designed to pare down what bills will be considered through 2022 passed quietly Thursday without the last-day clamor of previous biennial sessions.

The Senate debated and voted on fewer than 10 bills on Thursday morning before adjourning for the weekend. The House completed its work late Wednesday afternoon after voting on or otherwise disposing of over 130 bills during floor debate this week. The full Senate approved more than 40 bills this week.

Under the “crossover deadline,” bills unrelated to taxes or spending, elections or a few other exceptions that didn’t pass one chamber by Thursday face long odds for consideration during the rest of the biennial session. There are ways to bypass the deadline, however.

Measures approved this week included those addressing criminal justice reforms, the minimum age to marry, and how teachers in K-12 schools should address certain instruction about race and on biological sex.

While the House met until 10 p.m. Tuesday, the two chambers this week avoided burning the midnight oil, something required of lawmakers in previous years, regardless of which party was in power.