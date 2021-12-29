 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

With new maps, Spanberger, other candidates announce plans

  • 0
Virginia Redistricting

FILE- U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., smiles as she prepares to speak in Richmond, Va., Oct. 31, 2021. Draft maps for new congressional districts in Virginia would provide Democrats a strong chance to win six or seven of the state’s 11 seats, but they also draw Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger out of her Richmond-area district.

 Steve Helber - staff, AP

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s newly approved legislative maps have triggered a handful of campaign announcements as candidates gauge the new boundaries recently finalized through the once-a-decade redistricting process.

Among those making their plans public Wednesday was U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who said she planned to seek reelection in Virginia's still-competitive 7th Congressional District, which has been substantially redrawn and shifted north, away from her home and largest base of support in suburban Richmond.

“Nearly 200,000 Virginians in the new Seventh District have already been my constituents under the current district lines, and I look forward to continuing my service representing them as well as my future constituents," the two-term moderate and former CIA operations officer said in a statement first shared with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Wednesday's announcements were sure to be just the start of a series of moves, new candidacies and possible retirements given the new boundaries. The two court appointees who drew the maps said they did so without prioritizing incumbency protection; the end product was maps in which some incumbents were matched together while other districts were open.

People are also reading…

The Supreme Court of Virginia announced late Tuesday that it had unanimously approved the maps.

The task had fallen to the court under a new process voters approved last year. The redistricting work started with a newly created bipartisan redistricting commission, but after that group failed to agree on maps for either Congress or the General Assembly, the maps were up to the court.

The maps were drawn by special masters Sean Trende, a GOP nominee, and Bernard Grofman, who was nominated by Democrats. The process also involved public comment both in writing and through hearings before the court. The special masters said in a memo that they took great care to incorporate the comments received.

The new districts take effect immediately, though the court said for any special election — such as one set for Jan. 11 to fill a Norfolk-based House seat — elections officials will need to determine whether the new maps should be used.

Even before the maps were finalized, the 7th District race had drawn a particularly crowded field of GOP challengers. It wasn't immediately clear Wednesday how the entire slate of candidates would shake out, but other Republicans seeking to flip the seat began to weigh in.

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, who initially planned to run for the 7th, then announced his candidacy for a redrawn 10th District, reversed course after seeing the finalized lines, again saying he would be competing in the 7th, his home district.

Amanda Chase, who currently represents a state Senate seat south of Richmond, in November announced her candidacy for the 7th District. She said in a text message Wednesday that she was taking a break for the Christmas holiday and didn't have any news to share yet.

The Democratic primary field for the 7th District race could also widen, as other possible candidates have signaled their interest.

In other races, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith announced that he would seek reelection to southwest Virginia's 9th District.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia's demand for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine, saying the U.S. is “on the threshold of our home.”

Renowned Tiananmen massacre monument removed in Hong Kong

Renowned Tiananmen massacre monument removed in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A monument at a Hong Kong university that was the best-known public remembrance of the Tiananmen Square massacre on Chinese soil was removed early Thursday, wiping out one of the city's last remaining places of public commemoration of the bloody 1989 crackdown.

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers promised to fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law, even as the measure could be put on the ballot for approval without the Democratic governor's signature.

Pope shakes up office that handles migration, COVID

Pope shakes up office that handles migration, COVID

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Thursday removed the head of the Vatican office that handles migration, the environment and COVID-19 issues, and put a trusted cardinal and one of the Holy See’s most influential nuns at the helm temporarily.

Japan Cabinet OKs record defense budget amid Taiwan concerns

Japan Cabinet OKs record defense budget amid Taiwan concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Cabinet approved a record 5.4 trillion yen ($47 billion) defense budget for fiscal 2022 on Friday that includes funding for research and development of a new fighter jet and other “game-changing” weapons as Japan bolsters its defense capabilities in response to China’s growing military might and its tensions with Taiwan.

Challenges to Ohio's new congressional map reach high court

Challenges to Ohio's new congressional map reach high court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The question of whether Ohio's new congressional map was unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor the Republicans who controlled the mapmaking process drew strong pushback Tuesday among justices of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Michigan redistricting panel OKs US House, legislative maps

Michigan redistricting panel OKs US House, legislative maps

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's new redistricting commission approved congressional and legislative maps Tuesday, ones that are fairer to Democrats than when the process was controlled by the Republican-led Legislature the past two decades.

Vatican defends finance trial, says rights being respected

Vatican defends finance trial, says rights being respected

ROME (AP) — Lawyers for defendants in a big Vatican financial trial asked the Holy See newspaper on Friday to correct the record after it ran a front-page editorial this week largely defending the investigation and insisting that the rights of the defense were being respected.

Watch Now: Related Video

India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa's charity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News