With primary looming, mayoral candidates face off in debate

NEW YORK (AP) — Eight Democratic candidates running to be New York City's next mayor sparred in a debate Wednesday night, each trying to position themselves as the person to lead the city forward with the primary election less than three weeks away.

The televised debate was the second in the race to succeed term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio, but the first time the candidates had been in the same room as opposed to virtual. It set up an at-times cacophonous event, with candidates frequently talking over each other, and criticizing each other’s stances.

The candidates were aggressive with each other as they were asked about issues including how to deal with an increase in violent crime, policing, and the city’s recovery from the pandemic.

A particularly harsh exchange came toward the end of the debate between Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, when the candidates were each allowed to ask one other candidate a question.

Adams questioned how New Yorkers could rely on Yang to run the city when he hasn’t voted in the last several mayoral elections and spent time outside of the city when the pandemic hit.

“Why should we trust you now, you may flee again during a difficult time,” he said.