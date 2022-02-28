 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

With Russian sanctions, NC agencies told to end contracts

  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday ordered state offices under his control to terminate government contracts that benefit Russian businesses in response to its war against Ukraine. The directive also meant some liquor was getting removed from shelves at government-operated alcohol stores.

Cooper's executive order directs agencies and departments to review existing contracts and terminate those that directly benefit businesses that are headquartered in Russia or have their principal place of business there.

“The invasion of Ukraine is an attack on a free people. This order sends a strong message and helps ensure no public dollars or operations from North Carolina will benefit Russia and its unjustified aggression,” Cooper said in a news release about the sanctions. “Our state stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight courageously against a tyrant to defend their country, their democracy and their freedom.”

People are also reading…

The state Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission was also directed under the order to review products made by Russian businesses approved for sale in North Carolina through local ABC outlets and “to suspend the approval of such products as quickly as practicable.”

The ABC Commission confirmed the suspension of those products late Monday, which ultimately means ABC stores run by area governing boards won't offer them for sale. Three alcohol brands appear subject to the order, Cooper's office said.

The sanction on contracts also applies to future contracts, unless it's determined by an agency head that a contract is necessary for the agency to perform its work and there aren't any suitable alternatives.

The order applies to government entities over which Cooper has executive authority, as well as those for which he appoints the chief executive or a majority of the board members. Other government agencies run by members of the statewide elected Council of State and local governments are encouraged to follow the order, it says.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who oversees the state's retirement plans and investments, said earlier Monday that there are no plans at this time to divest from Russian holdings unless directed by federal or state regulators.

Of the state pension plans' total assets of $118.2 billion, less than $80 million — or almost 0.07% — are from securities from companies domiciled in Russia, Folwell wrote in an email.

“We will continue to make investment decisions based on what is in the best interest of the members of the pension plans who teach, protect and otherwise serve,” Folwell wrote, adding his office will be “prepared to reallocate investments as circumstances warrant.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians continue to flee across border into Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News