With virus numbers improving, California could reopen more

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is moving toward easing restrictions on businesses now that the nation's most populous state has emerged from the deadliest surge of the pandemic and is seeing rapid declines in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

“The good news: Parts of the state are already beginning to open back up,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday, adding he expects to allow more counties to reopen next week.

The governor spoke at the site of a new federally supported mass vaccination site in Los Angeles, which opened Tuesday along with a similar facility in Oakland. The two locations are expected to get about 6,000 doses of vaccine a day, and are intended to vaccinate people in communities hit hard by the pandemic.

The openings of the mass vaccination sites, heralded by a number of state and federal officials, came as California’s virus numbers continue to improve even as demand for vaccine far exceeds capacity.

About 3.5% of people being tested for coronavirus are getting back positive results, Newsom said, a rate that’s dropped precipitously in recent weeks. The numbers of people in hospitals and intensive care units and case rates are declining — all factors in determining when counties can begin further reopening.