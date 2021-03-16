Witness intimidation conviction reversed in voter fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Court of Appeals has overturned a witness intimidation conviction in a case tied to allegations of voter fraud in Canton, a city with a history of troubled elections.

The appellate court ruled Tuesday that prosecutors presented insufficient evidence to support a jury's verdict against Courtney Rainey during her 2019 trial in Madison County Circuit Court.

Rainey is a former Canton school board member and had served as the city of Canton’s director of human and cultural needs. She was indicted on charges related to Canton’s 2017 city elections, when she was supporting a candidate.

During Rainey's trial, the jury could not reach a verdict on one voter fraud charge. After jurors convicted her of witness intimidation, Circuit Judge Dewey Key Arthur gave Rainey a 15-year prison sentence, with three of those years suspended.

Rainey argued on appeal that the witness intimidation law, as applied in her case, “deprived her of her constitutional right to free speech, and that the circuit court’s sentence was grossly disproportional and violated Rainey’s Eighth Amendment right to be free of cruel and unusual punishment," according to Court of Appeals records.