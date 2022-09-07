 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wolf move expands voter registration forms at state offices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Seven additional Pennsylvania government agencies will provide voter registration forms under a new order being signed Wednesday by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

The executive order requires the materials and information be available to the public through agencies within the Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources, Corrections, Education, Labor and Industry, Military and Veterans Affairs and State departments.

It means those who want to vote can start the process at Farm Show events, state parks, libraries and elsewhere.

Visitors to the designated areas will be able to get official voter registration mail applications, envelopes and instructions about how to send them in. Signs informing people about the availability of voter registration forms must be posted in visible areas.

The agency employees who coordinate the effort will be required to tell the Department of State every three months how many people have taken advantage of the initiative.

The move under the federal National Voter Registration Act of 1993 expands a program that had already made the forms and information available at other Pennsylvania offices and entities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

