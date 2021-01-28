Wolf, now a lame duck, wants billions for workforce aid

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Facing a deep, pandemic-inflicted budget deficit, Gov. Tom Wolf will ask lawmakers for billions of dollars funded by higher taxes on Pennsylvania's huge natural gas industry for workforce development and employment assistance to help the state recover.

Wolf said Thursday the money — part of his budget plan that will be unveiled next week — would aid workers whose jobs were upended by the pandemic and help fix the pandemic's disruptions that heavily affected certain industries, lower-wage workers, minorities and the disabled.

While details on it were few, Wolf suggested that the billions of dollars from a new severance tax on natural gas production would at the very least boost the offerings of community colleges and the state's seven industrial resource centers, which are set up to help Pennsylvania's manufacturing industry.

“That’s going to help us come out of the pandemic faster than pretty much anything else we can do,” Wolf told reporters during a video news conference.

Wolf, a Democrat, has run for office twice on making the state's natural gas industry “pay its fair share,” and he also wants lawmakers to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage in steps to $15 an hour.