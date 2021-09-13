Wolf pulls election nominee, slams Senate GOP over handling

In response, Corman issued a statement saying the Senate was not obligated to honor Wolf’s request to withdraw her from consideration and the GOP caucus is considering how to proceed with her nomination.

The governor said he was convinced Senate Republicans “plan on using her confirmation as an opportunity to descend further into conspiracy theories and work to please the former president by spreading lies about last year’s election.”

“There were no irregularities, no conspiracies and no fraud that occurred,” Wolf said.

He said Degraffenreid will continue in the secretary’s role on an acting basis.

Wolf’s move comes as Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state Senate are pushing forward what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, scheduling a Senate committee meeting for Wednesday to vote on subpoenas that they say will seek “communications and other election records from the Pennsylvania Department of State.”