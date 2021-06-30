Wolf signs off on revisions to Pennsylvania medical pot law

Goldstein said permitting patients to grow plants at home would have helped those who have difficulty affording the drug at dispensary prices. He said he hopes lawmakers will reconsider permitting it.

“Prices for medical cannabis in Pennsylvania remain some of the highest in the country,” Goldstein said. “And right now there’s no real price relief. No insurance covers it — it’s all cash out of pocket.”

Other changes include permanently allowing curbside dispensing, a change that, like the 90-day supply, was adopted in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new law adds to the list of serious medical conditions for which medical marijuana can be dispensed to include cancer remission therapy and neuropathies of the central nervous system.

The legislation gives the state agriculture secretary a month to make public the list of pesticides that grower-producers can use, a list that will be updated annually.

The new law expands the number of research facilities that are studying patient response to the drug, and allows caregivers to obtain the drug on behalf of more than one patient. Goldstein said the caregivers' provision will effectively expand deliveries by dispensaries.