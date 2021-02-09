Wolf takes state out of appeal over victim rights amendment

“Now it hasn’t been counted and certified because of the proceedings, but everybody knows 74% of the voters voted in favor of this, and they very much voted in favor of this because it protects the rights of victims in criminal cases," said lawyer David Pittinsky, who represents the four.

In throwing out the results last month, Judge Ellen Ceisler said the amendment put too many changes together.

“Because the constitution mandates a separate vote on each proposed constitutional amendment, and the proposed amendment fails to satisfy this mandate, disenfranchisement will occur if the electorate must vote on the proposed amendment as a unitary proposal,” Ceisler wrote.

But in a dissent, Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt said the decision prevents people from expressing their political will “on the strength of no more than speculation.”

A spokesperson for the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, which is helping represent the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, said Tuesday that the amendment's problems rest with the lawmakers who wrote and passed it, as required, in two successive two-year sessions before the referendum was held.

“The Legislature disenfranchised voters by presenting too many changes to the constitution in one question," said the ACLU's Andy Hoover.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0