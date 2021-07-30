Wolf, task force urge lawmakers to promote COVID-19 vaccines

Contact tracers identify people who have been exposed to the coronavirus so they can quarantine.

The Wolf administration said people receiving text messages gave their phone numbers to their health providers when they made their initial vaccine appointments, and the providers themselves also send text reminders.

“We need to use all the tools at our disposal to encourage everyone 12 and older to be vaccinated,” said Health Department spokesperson Barry Ciccocioppo. He accused House Republicans of “fearmongering that spreads disinformation and puts people at risk.”

The back-and-forth came amid word of a second serious incident of mishandled COVID-19 data — this one involving the health department of the state's third-largest county.

The Montgomery County Office of Public Health said it inadvertently released COVID-19 test results and other personal health information of students and staff at county schools. Students' names, dates of birth, symptoms, exposure to the virus and other protected information was released in response to an open records request, the county said. The information should have been redacted but was not.

Officials would not disclose who made the public records request.