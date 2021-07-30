Wolf, task force urge lawmakers to promote COVID vaccination

New cases and hospitalizations are still a fraction of what they were at the height of the pandemic last winter.

The pace of vaccinations, meanwhile, has slowed dramatically to about 12,500 people per day. Nearly 63% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated, according to federal data.

The letter from Wolf and the task force warned that a resurgent virus could wreak havoc on nursing homes, threaten the state's work force and burden hospitals. It urged lawmakers to “talk about our shared goals: protecting ourselves and those we love. Please do this with care, with understanding, and with urgency.”

The state Department of Health is also planning a text messaging campaign to encourage more than 250,000 people who skipped their second shot of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine to follow through and get it. The department said the messages will go out early next week.

House Republicans objected to the texting plan, saying Friday it raises serious privacy concerns and that residents did not give permission to be contacted.