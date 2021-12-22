 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Wolf vetoes GOP bill to post school course materials online

  • Updated
  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill on Wednesday that would have required school districts to post information about textbooks, course material and state academic standards online.

The Democratic governor said the legislation “politicizes what is being taught in our schools” and that state regulations already require public schools to provide similar material upon request.

Wolf calls the vetoed bill's requirements duplicative and overly burdensome.

“This legislation is a thinly veiled attempt to restrict truthful instruction and censor content reflecting various cultures, identities, and experiences," Wolf said in a veto message explaining his action. "My administration is committed to creating a safe learning environment for all students, and we will not take part in this dangerous and harmful imposition.”

The bill would have required links or titles for every textbook and course summaries to be posted on district websites, starting with the next academic year, and that they be updated regularly.

People are also reading…

The prime sponsor of the bill, Dauphin County Rep. Andrew Lewis, a Republican, called the veto an effort by Wolf to limit parents' access to information they need to evaluate their children's education.

The parties in both chambers were split nearly along party lines in votes on the measure, with Republicans supporting the bill and Democrats opposed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril.

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — During a private meeting in July, Sen. Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sat down to negotiate what exactly it would take for Democrats to unlock Manchin's vote to start the process of considering President Joe Biden’s massive social and environmental bill.

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday published draft security demands that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance's military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe — bold ultimatums that are almost certain to be rejected by the U.S. and its allies.

Watch Now: Related Video

White House extends student loan moratorium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News