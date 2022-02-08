 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wolf's last budget, like his first, will feature schools

  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf's eighth and last budget proposal being delivered to lawmakers Tuesday is expected to push state spending well past $40 billion for the first time, as the Democrat will ask Republicans for another substantial increase in state aid for public schools.

Wolf will address a joint session of the House and Senate at 11:30 a.m.

The Democrat began his time in office trying to wipe out deep funding disparities between the poorest and wealthiest public schools, and he has said he will try again to persuade lawmakers to “fully fund” districts that get less than their share of aid under Pennsylvania's current funding formula.

In addition to helping public schools, Wolf may push to increase rate reimbursements for direct care workers who serve the elderly and disabled through Medicaid and marshal more money for highway and bridge work.

He is unlikely to propose an increase in the state income or sales taxes, the state’s two main sources of income.

People are also reading…

The state’s bank accounts are flush from an economy juiced with federal pandemic subsidies, and a multibillion-dollar surplus is projected when the 2022-23 fiscal year starts on July 1.

Still, much of the surplus will be necessary to pick up the slack left by roughly $4 billion in federal pandemic aid that is footing state Medicaid bills this year.

Wolf, who is constitutionally required to leave office next January when his second term ends, is touting himself as the only governor since Dick Thornburgh in 1987 to leave a cash surplus to his successor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Florida gov asks if Black House Rep district constitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the first day of Black History Month, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court if a Black congressman's district was unconstitutional. Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson responded that the governor is race baiting to build political points with his base.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden went public Monday with her frustration over a political process that she says treats legislation like a football to “pass or pivot” while real people, such as her community college students, wait assistance that would help them build better futures.

Watch Now: Related Video

Divers work to remove 'ghost nets' from a WWII shipwreck

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News