Woman convicted of killing 3 children in fire free on parole

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Southern California woman who spent 29 years behind bars after being convicted of killing her three children by setting their home on fire was released from state prison on parole Tuesday.

JoAnn Parks, 54, was granted clemency last year by Gov. Gavin Newsom, nearly a decade after an arson review panel concluded that the fire probably was started accidentally, according to the San Diego-based California Innocence Project, which handled the case.

Her release was reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Parks was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children in a 1989 fire at their home in the Los Angeles suburb of Bell. She was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

Parks, who escaped the blaze, has maintained her innocence.