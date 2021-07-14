 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman convicted of robbing drug store by faking COVID-19
0 Comments
AP

Woman convicted of robbing drug store by faking COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A woman who stole items from a Walgreens in San Francisco and escaped by coughing at employees and claiming to have the coronavirus was convicted Wednesday of a federal charge.

Carmelita Barela, 36, of San Francisco, was found guilty of robbery affecting interstate commerce for the incident that took place last April in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

A federal complaint said Barela and another woman entered the store near the Civic Center unmasked and carrying empty bags.

When one woman began coughing, the store manager asked her to leave if she was sick but instead, she and Barela began to cough while taking merchandise off the shelves and putting the items in the bags, authorities said.

When the store manager told them to leave, the pair claimed to have COVID-19, prosecutors said.

The manager and a security guard didn’t want to go near the women, who filled their bags with about $90 worth of goods and left without paying, authorities said.

Barela faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when she is sentenced next month.

“The spread of COVID-19 has forced almost all of us to make sacrifices and to rely on each other to maintain our safety and good health,” acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said in a statement. “Unfortunately, some people have tried to use the crisis to intimidate essential workers and to commit crimes. This conviction demonstrates that those who seek to exploit the pandemic ... will be held accountable.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City Farmers Market in full swing

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy
National Politics

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

  • Updated

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules.

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president
National Politics

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has established an arrangement that would allow President Joe Biden’s son Hunter to sell his artwork for tens of thousands of dollars without knowing the identity of the purchaser, an agreement established in attempt to avoid any potential ethical concerns surrounding his sales.

+7
Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T
National Politics

Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emerging from a private meeting at the White House, Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday that he and President Joe Biden are on the same page as Democrats draft a “transformative” infrastructure package unleashing more than $3.5 trillion in domestic investments on par with the New Deal of the 1930s.

+17
Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act
National Politics

Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act

  • Updated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden declared preserving voting rights an urgent national "test of our time” on Tuesday but offered few concrete proposals to meet it. Texas Democrats took their own dramatic action to stymie Republican efforts to tighten ballot restrictions in their state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News