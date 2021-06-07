Woman with knife arrested during LA mayoral candidate stop

The woman was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Her name wasn't immediately released but several people at the event said she lived on the boardwalk and called herself Angel, the Times reported.

In a statement, Buscaino said: “This is exactly why I was in Venice Beach today, charting a new course for our city, and I am convinced now, more than ever, that bold action is needed to make our city safer for everyone, regardless of housing status.”

Buscaino represents the 15th Council District, which doesn't include Venice Beach. He is running for mayor next year when the term of Eric Garcetti expires. City Attorney Mike Feuer also has announced his candidacy.

Garcetti's tenure has been marred by a crisis of homelessness that became a national embarrassment despite a massive jump in government spending to fight it by providing temporary shelter and several high-profile cleanups of encampments.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0