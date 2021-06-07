 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman with knife arrested during LA mayoral candidate stop
0 Comments
AP

Woman with knife arrested during LA mayoral candidate stop

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities said a homeless woman with a knife was arrested Monday morning at a campaign stop by a mayoral candidate, who was blasting the city for its response to the homeless crisis.

The LAPD said a police captain received a minor cut from a 6-inch hunting knife in making the arrest at Venice Beach boardwalk, where residents have complained about tents, trash, drug use and fighting.

The woman was spotted standing behind City Councilman Joe Buscaino, who had just urged a city crackdown on tents in parks, beaches and sidewalks.

“Our city has devolved into a place where chaos is common ... people tell me every day that they no longer feel safe in our city,″ Buscaino said.

Bucaino finished a short speech and was shaking hands with people when Nico Ruderman, a Venice resident, said he saw a homeless woman standing behind Buscaino and holding a knife.

“She said, ‘I’m gonna start killing people,’ and I jumped forward and grabbed Joe,” Ruderman told the Los Angeles Times.

Private security guards drew guns and hustled Buscaino into an SUV and police officers detained the woman, the Times said. The woman yelled that she had the knife for protection and to cut fruit, the paper said.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Her name wasn't immediately released but several people at the event said she lived on the boardwalk and called herself Angel, the Times reported.

In a statement, Buscaino said: “This is exactly why I was in Venice Beach today, charting a new course for our city, and I am convinced now, more than ever, that bold action is needed to make our city safer for everyone, regardless of housing status.”

Buscaino represents the 15th Council District, which doesn't include Venice Beach. He is running for mayor next year when the term of Eric Garcetti expires. City Attorney Mike Feuer also has announced his candidacy.

Garcetti's tenure has been marred by a crisis of homelessness that became a national embarrassment despite a massive jump in government spending to fight it by providing temporary shelter and several high-profile cleanups of encampments.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 7

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska's Arctic refuge
National Politics

Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska's Arctic refuge

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday suspended oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, reversing a drilling program approved by the Trump administration and reviving a political fight over a remote region that is home to polar bears and other wildlife — and a rich reserve of oil.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News