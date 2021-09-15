Woman's release from prison comes amid focus on sentencing

“Are we satisfied with a system that would allow for two extremely different results like this?” Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael Donnelly, a proponent of a statewide sentencing database currently under construction, said last month.

Bell said he told Hopkins' attorneys at her August sentencing he would consider and give judicial release if a plan for her release was in place.

The plan includes counseling, an agreement to pay monthly restitution, to get a job and maintain employment, to abstain from gambling and to attend Gamblers Anonymous meetings.

“It was the right thing to do, and it was what I intended to do all along,” Bell said of giving Hopkins early release. Bell said he himself maintains his own sentencing database to try to avoid such disparities. A message was left with Hopkins' attorney.

The Ohio Criminal Sentencing Commission is spearheading the database project. Judges who participate can can enter multiple factors into the database, such as the number of victims in a crime or whether restitution was paid, and then draft a sentence by comparing it to those given in similar cases statewide.