Woman's sanctions for displaying profane Biden signs dropped

ROSELLE PARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey town on Tuesday dropped sanctions against a woman who got into hot water for displaying profane signs attacking President Joe Biden.

A municipal court judge in Roselle Park had ordered Patricia Dilascio to remove the signs or face a $250-a-day fine, citing an ordinance banning the display of obscene material. The town is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) southwest of New York City.

Dilascio appealed and on Tuesday, a Superior Court judge vacated the charges after the town voluntarily agreed to dismiss the underlying summons, according to the judge's order.

Several of the signs hung on a fence on the property use expletives in referring to Biden. The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey represented Dilascio and said Tuesday the ruling confirmed that the town’s use of the ordinance infringed upon her First Amendment rights.

"The First Amendment exists specifically to make sure people can express strong opinions on political issues — or any other matter — without fear of punishment by the government,” ACLU-NJ Executive Director Amol Sinha said in a statement.