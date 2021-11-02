 Skip to main content
AP

Women in Kansas House want charged male lawmaker to resign

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Six women in the Kansas House and a former female member are calling on a male lawmaker to resign after being charged with domestic battery and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

The seven Democrats calling for freshman Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City to step down also called on him to resign in December 2020, before he took office.

Coleman, 21, faces the domestic battery charge in Johnson County over a Saturday night disturbance involving his brother at his grandfather’s home. Coleman's attorney entered a not guilty plea for him Monday.

He also was banned last month from the Kansas Department of Labor’s offices over allegations of disruptive behavior. Coleman said he was trying to help constituents.

A legislative committee reprimanded Coleman in writing in February over accusations of abusive behavior toward girls and young women before he took office. He acknowledged some of the behavior and said he'd been a troubled teenager.

The lawmakers calling for his resignation are Reps. Stephanie Byers of Wichita, Linda Featherston of Overland Park, Christina Haswood of Lawrence, Jo Ella Hoye of Lenexa, Mari-Lynn Poskin of Leawood and Lindsay Vaughn of Overland Park. They are joined by former Rep. Jennifer Day, who gave up her seat earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

