Work patterns altered at Mississippi Capitol during pandemic

About four dozen of Mississippi's 174 legislators tested positive for the coronavirus in 2020, and a few of them were hospitalized. It was the worst outbreak at any state Capitol in the U.S., and it happened after some people shunned masks and ignored recommendations to avoid packed elevators and up-close conversations.

Masking is more widespread so far this session, but some legislators are still going bare-faced. With or without masks, some still socialize at close range.

People entering the Capitol each day are asked screening questions and are having their temperature taken. But, those precautions were in place before the big outbreak last year.

Mississippi’s annual legislative session started Jan. 5 and is scheduled to end April 4. Legislators are typically at the Capitol four or five days a week.

Since the beginning of the session, the Senate has only used large rooms for committee meetings, and those have meetings have been streamed online.

Representatives are having some committee meetings in the House chamber — the largest space available.