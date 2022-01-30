Work to begin on new I-16 bridge at Georgia crash site

SOPERTON, Ga. (AP) — Work will begin Monday to replace a southeast Georgia interstate bridge that was demolished after a truck hit it in July.

Crews will begin setting out concrete barriers and warning signs as part of a six-month project to rebuild the bridge that carries Georgia 86 over Interstate 16 near Soperton, WAGA-TV reports.

The state awarded a $3.58 million contract to Georgia Bridge and Concrete last year for the work.

The new bridge will be made with concrete beams, not steel beams.

The state will also pay to repave a 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) stretch of U.S. 221 that was damaged when traffic was detoured over that roadway.

The bridge was demolished in less than 48 hours after the crash knocked the overpass from its support beams. A dump truck malfunctioned, causing the bed to rise into the dump position while the truck was traveling. The truck slammed into the bridge, dislodging it by as much as 6 feet (1.83 meters).

Officials decided to destroy the badly damaged overpass and replace it later. The remains of the overpass structure were hauled away after it was demolished.

The dump truck driver, who was uninjured, was later cited for having an expired driver's license.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WAGA-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0