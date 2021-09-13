Worker advocates seek more NC aid as federal benefits expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's unemployed need higher and longer jobless benefits from the state more than ever now that additional federal benefits created during the COVID-19 pandemic expired this month, advocates for workers and the poor said Monday.

Several programs expired nationwide, including a $300-a-week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit and a $100-a-week payment for self-employed workers. All told, about 131,000 displaced workers in North Carolina who had been receiving benefits before the programs ended no longer qualify for federal or state benefits, according to the state Division of Employment Security.

The agency says an additional 38,000 people are still eligible for North Carolina state benefits, which max out at $350 per week for up to 13 weeks. But that’s hardly enough going forward to help people cover living expenses, speakers at a virtual news conference said.

Sen. Wiley Nickel, a Wake County Democrat, urged Republican colleagues again to pass his legislation to raise state benefits to $500 a week for up to 26 weeks. Nickel said the proposed expanded benefits, which align with what Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has sought, can be paid through the state's unemployment trust fund, which had $2.8 billion earlier this year.