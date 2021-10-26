Workers at Mississippi space center to protest vaccine rules

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Some workers at a sprawling space center near the Mississippi-Louisiana line plan to protest federal requirements that they become vaccinated against COVID-19.

The John C. Stennis Space Center workers plan a prayer rally Tuesday afternoon in Hancock County in south Mississippi, the Sun Herald reported. The center is a NASA national rocket engine test site.

Orders from President Joe Biden’s administration require all federal contractor employees be vaccinated by Dec. 8.

Nyla Trumbach, an engineer at Stennis, said she helped plan the rally, where she expects over 100 Stennis employees and families to join.

“Our views range from, some have religious reasons for not getting vaccinated. Some have medical reasons," Trumbach said. “And some that’s just their sincerely held belief for whatever reason, moral or ethical, that they should not take this vaccine.”

The facility is “continuing preparations to adhere, as required, to the president’s executive order on COVID-19,” a Stennis spokesperson told the Sun Herald.

