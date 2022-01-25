Workers' rights lawyer enters race for attorney general

BOSTON (AP) — Workers' rights lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan announced Tuesday that she will run for Massachusetts attorney general.

Liss-Riordan, a Democrat from Brookline, is bidding to replace Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running for governor.

She planned a campaign launch at Iron Workers Local 7 Hall in Boston on Tuesday.

Liss-Riordan, who unsuccessfully challenged Edward Markey for the U.S. Senate in 2020, has spent her legal career representing workers who said they have been taken advantage of by their employers, including wait staff, truck drivers, and firefighters.

She has taken on several corporate giants, including Starbucks, Uber and Whole Foods Market. She also represented Black Boston police officers who claimed the city police department's promotion exam was discriminatory.

“Shannon is uniquely qualified to serve as Massachusetts Attorney General," her announcement said. “She regularly collaborates with the current Attorney General’s office, and she understands the complexities of running the people’s law firm."

Others are expected to enter the race.

