AP

Write-in candidate wins mayoral reelection in South Carolina

PACOLET, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina town has re-elected its mayor, even though the man's name didn't appear on the ballot and he didn't start campaigning until days before the election.

Ned Camby said he decided to run against Brett Frady at the last minute as a write-in candidate, WSPA-TV reported.

“My train of thought was there would be somebody else running, more than one person to run, and I think if you’re going to have an office, you need to have more than one choice,” he said.

Winning an election as a write-in candidate is uncommon, even with the power of incumbency.

“Most of the time there’s a candidate on the ballot, they usually win,” said Adam Hammons with the Voter Registration and Elections Office in Spartanburg County. “Shows you the importance of how important everyone’s vote is."

Frady, the only mayoral candidate on Tuesday's ballot, got 46 votes, while 126 people wrote in Camby's name instead.

“People know me and I’m humbled they trust me that much,” said Camby, who will begin a four-year term in January. He said he wants to continue to bring more industry and housing into the town, where 2,274 people were counted in the 2020 Census.

