WVa chief justice sets up council to help develop new court
AP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Chief Justice Evan Jenkins has established an advisory council to help develop the new Intermediate Court of Appeals, the Supreme Court announced.

The council will have at least 20 appointees, including attorneys, judges and representatives from the executive and legislative branches.

“The full court and our administrative team are working hard to facilitate the new Intermediate Court of Appeals authorized by the Legislature and signed into law by the Governor earlier this year,” Jenkins said in a news release.

The advisory council will include people selected by Jenkins and ex-officio members, including the clerk of the court, the administrative director and others, the release said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

