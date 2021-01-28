WVa court to weigh in on legality of governor's appointment

Maynard alleges the second list was composed of two of the original candidates and Booth instead of Jay Marcum, a candidate for the same seat in the 19th Delegate District in the 2020 Republican primary.

Justice disputed concerns over the legality of his pick on Wednesday, saying he has been in “constant contact” with the state attorney general’s office on the matter.

Booth is vice president of Highway Safety Inc., a family-owned traffic safety and road work firm based in Huntington. A biography put out by the governor's office did not reference any political history. It said he graduated from Marshall University and has served on the board of the Contractors Association of West Virginia.

The website for Highway Safety, Inc. says it was founded in 1992 and holds a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise license in Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia for federally funded road work projects. The license gives small firms that are economically and socially disadvantaged a leg-up in bidding for contracts.

“I believe I am as Wayne County as they come, and as such, I think that I share the viewpoints and experiences of my fellow residents,” Booth said in his statement.

Stauffer, who served as campaign manager for Justice’s reelection bid, did not return Twitter messages seeking comment. He ascended to acting chair of the West Virginia Republican Executive Committee on Jan. 11 with the resignation of Melody Potter, who said she needed time to care for her ailing parents.

