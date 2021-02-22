WVa gov addresses public questions on income tax cut plan

Justice said there could be an unspecified tax on some professional services. He anticipates a luxury-type tax on any purchased item of least $5,000, excluding homes and cars.

The governor's proposal would cut the income tax by half “and let the growth take us there,” he said. “If the growth were not to come, you just stop. You don’t need to do anything else.”

Fully eliminating the income tax would cut nearly half of the state’s budget, or about $2.15 billion. Nine states do not currently have a state income tax.

“I am totally flexible to how we change things here and there,” he said. “We’ve got to incentivize the wealthy from other states to come here. We want them to bring their companies here. So we can’t just throw them to the side.”

But he’s also concerned that lower-wage earners will stay trapped in a “spin cycle” if nothing is done.

When asked why he was holding a town hall on a weekday afternoon with little notice, Justice said he wanted to start educating the public on the proposal. He said another virtual town hall is set for Wednesday evening.

