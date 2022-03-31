 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WVa governor asks for new names for appellate court vacancy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice wants a fresh list of names as he considers a replacement for a position on the new Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Justice appointed Donald A. Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling in December to a 6 1/2-year term, but Nickerson submitted his resignation last week before he was sworn in.

Justice asked the West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission on Wednesday to reopen the application period and submit a new list of names for him to choose from.

The commission will accept new applications through April 15, according to a news release from Justice's office. Anyone who applied in September may ask to be considered automatically without submitting another application.

The three-judge court, which will hear appeals of civil judgments from circuit courts, is expected to open July 1.

The two other judges appointed are Thomas Scarr of Barboursville, for a term of 2 1/2 years, and Dan Greear of South Charleston, for a term of 4 1/2 years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Biden Administration looks to give NASA historic 2023 budget

