WVa governor vetoes loan fund bill, to call special session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he has vetoed economic development legislation due to technical errors and plans to call a special session to fix them.

The bill was intended to create a self-sustaining loan fund with the West Virginia Economic Development Authority. Justice said in a news release that the bill would have made it nearly impossible to use the money appropriated to the authority in a way that was consistent with the bill's intent. He said the fix will allow for the proper transfer of money.

Justice said the special session would coincide with legislative interim meetings from April 24 to 26 in Charleston so that no additional costs are incurred.

“The self-sustaining loan fund that this bill will create is absolutely essential for us to be able to keep advancing our economic development efforts,” Justice said.

He plans to retain a $200 million revolving loan fund in the bill for the state Department of Transportation to use to start major road projects through federal infrastructure funding.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0