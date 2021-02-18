WVa House OKs bill to allow private school savings accounts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia House of Delegates advanced a bill Thursday to allow publicly funded savings accounts for students to attend private schools over vehement opposition from Democrats and educators that the move would be costly, unnecessary and discriminatory.

The Republican-led House passed the bill on a 60-39 vote. One member was absent. The bill now goes to the state Senate.

The program, named the Hope Scholarship, would put state money into a special account that parents could then spend on private school tuition, homeschooling and other educational needs. It would allow private and homeschooled students to participate, pushing the cost to the state to more than $100 million annually. The funding would be capped at $4,600 per child.

Democrats dominated the debate on the bill that lasted more than an hour.

Delegates earlier this week defeated amendments proposed by Democrats that would have capped the number of students receiving the vouchers and would have excluded higher-income families from receiving the funding. Most private schools in West Virginia are Christian. Democrat-sought protections in the bill for students against discrimination based on religion and LGBT status were rejected.