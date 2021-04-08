WVa income tax cut plan advances to House of Delegates

It also includes the governor’s proposed tax rebate for earners of $35,000 or less.

But a luxury tax on any item costing at least $5,000 championed by the governor did not make it into the Senate version, even after Republican Senate President Craig Blair appeared to be open to the provision earlier this week.

A spokeswoman for the House of Delegates, Ann Ali, wrote in an email that the bill had not yet arrived to the lower chamber and it's unknown when delegates will take action.

A Democratic senator predicted gridlock in the House.

“I’ve heard from my friends on your side of the aisle in the other House, that the bill is dead on arrival,” Sen. Mike Romano of Harrison County said on the floor on Thursday.

Legislators have until Saturday to pass the bill, before the end of the 60-day statehouse session. The governor on Wednesday issued a proclamation to allow lawmakers to stay one extra day into Sunday to work on finalizing a balanced budget.

The Senate bill was unveiled hours before it was quickly approved without a full fiscal impact analysis.