 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WVa lawmakers approve fund to attract businesses in session
0 Comments
AP

WVa lawmakers approve fund to attract businesses in session

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers on Thursday approved spending a $250 million budget surplus on a wide array of initiatives across state agencies, from a fund to attract new businesses to more spending on tourism.

Lawmakers approved $30 million to create a closing fund aimed to entice more businesses to move into the state. Del. Vernon Criss (R-Wood) said the fund "could very well help close a deal” to bring companies by funding basic infrastructure upgrades such as sewer and water lines when needed.

“Some of our surrounding states (have) in excess of several hundred million dollar funds. This at least gets us in the game," said Del. Paul Espinosa (R-Jefferson).

The Senate and House also approved $42 million for expansions of state parks and $5 million for the tourism office. Lawmakers also stored $50 million in the state's rainy-day fund.

The Republican-controlled legislature passed about a dozen measures on a mostly bipartisan basis in the second special session of the year.

The latest spending came as a result of a “tremendous” budget surplus, Republican Gov. Jim Justice said earlier this month.

Earlier in June, the legislature met to pour federal funds and extra state cash into road repairs, health care and education programs such as school lunches. It also included about $902 million in federal funds received through President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Much of those funds were grants directed by the federal government to be spent on programs such as substance abuse prevention and aid for needy families and for child care services.

Another $150 million from a state budget surplus was dedicated to funding some 700 miles (1,130 kilometers) of road paving and projects on 40 bridges across all 55 counties.

One new resolution that passed both chambers on Thursday called for the U.S. president to honor Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last living World War II veteran who received a Congressional Medal of Honor, upon his death with a state funeral.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows rescuers working to find people trapped under rubble

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case
National Politics

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars, a victory for athletes that could help open the door to further easing in the decades-old fight over paying student-athletes.

+9
Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target
National Politics

Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Standing in the State Dining Room on May 4, President Joe Biden laid out a lofty goal to vaccinate 70% of American adults by Independence Day, saying the U.S. would need to overcome “doubters” and laziness to do it. “This is your choice,” he told Americans. "It’s life and death.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News