WVa lawmakers approve fund to attract businesses in session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers on Thursday approved spending a $250 million budget surplus on a wide array of initiatives across state agencies, from a fund to attract new businesses to more spending on tourism.

Lawmakers approved $30 million to create a closing fund aimed to entice more businesses to move into the state. Del. Vernon Criss (R-Wood) said the fund "could very well help close a deal” to bring companies by funding basic infrastructure upgrades such as sewer and water lines when needed.

“Some of our surrounding states (have) in excess of several hundred million dollar funds. This at least gets us in the game," said Del. Paul Espinosa (R-Jefferson).

The Senate and House also approved $42 million for expansions of state parks and $5 million for the tourism office. Lawmakers also stored $50 million in the state's rainy-day fund.

The Republican-controlled legislature passed about a dozen measures on a mostly bipartisan basis in the second special session of the year.

The latest spending came as a result of a “tremendous” budget surplus, Republican Gov. Jim Justice said earlier this month.