 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

  • Updated
  • 0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

During more than two hours of tense, back-and-forth debate, Del. Todd Longanacre said he doesn't want to hear that students are being taught about “white privilege" in the classroom.

“Do we really want to teach them how to handle their guilt if they’re white, or how to handle their sense of victimhood if they’re Black?” he said.

Del. Sean Hornbuckle, one of the only Black lawmakers in the House of Delegates, held up multiple poster boards depicting incidents of historical racial violence. One depicted a portrait of 14-year-old Emmett Till side-by-side with a photo of his mutilated body lying in his casket. Till was lynched in 1955 in Mississippi.

People are also reading…

“Does this make you uncomfortable?” he asked. "I’m wondering, are we permitted to still teach about this?

The “Anti-Racism Act of 2022” prevents discrimination based on race and the teaching in both public K-12 schools that one race is “inherently, morally, or intellectually superior to another.” Teachers would be barred from telling students that one race “is inherently racist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”

The bill states that students can't be taught that a person's moral character is determined by his or her race or that a person, by virtue of his or her race, “bears responsibility for actions committed by other members of the same race.”

The bill creates a mechanism for the reporting of complaints and for data to be collected by the Legislature on the number of substantiated complaints each year.

During Friday's debate, supporters emphasized that the bill applies to teachers’ conduct and not to curriculum, meaning teachers can still teach about historic events, such as slavery and the Civil Rights movement.

Some opponents feared the bill would turn away teachers in a state that already has a shortage of them or put teachers at risk for simply doing their jobs.

Similar legislation has advanced in other states and caused controversy and confusion about whether teaching on such things as the lingering effect of slavery are acceptable in public school classrooms.

Democratic Del. Evan Hansen of Monongalia County said part of teaching history is teaching about how that history impacts communities today. He used the example of a neighborhood in his district, South Park, where Black families were once barred from living.

“You can’t tell me that the kid the children who inherited properties in South Park don’t have an advantage over the kids who inherited properties across the railroad tracks where their Black parents were forced to live,” he said.

He called supporters of the bill hypocrites.

“Calling this bill the ‘Anti-Racism Act’ is the height of hypocrisy,” he said.

Republican Del. Joe Ellington, chair of the House Education Committee, said it's not fair for people today to be made to feel responsible for the events of the past — such as slavery.

“Those were things that happened at the time, nothing says we can’t teach those things,” he said. “But you shouldn’t be responsible for what happened then.”

The bill passed the House 75 to 24 with several changes by lawmakers, including that it apply only to K-12 schools and not to higher education public schools. The changes must now be approved by the Senate before the bill can be sent to the governor's desk.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct after killing a pedestrian with his car in 2020 detailed Thursday how it planned to wrap up its investigation, while attempting to keep out fresh allegations from one of Gov. Kristi Noem's top officials.

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three checkered oil regimes that President Joe Biden and past U.S. leaders have spectacularly snubbed — Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran — are now targets of U.S. outreach as global fuel prices reach jarring levels during the Ukraine crisis.

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said Friday.

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Striking harder at Russia’s economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine. The major trade action, responding to the pleas of Ukraine’s embattled leader, thrust the U.S. out front as Western nations seek to halt Putin’s invasion.

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkish capital buried in heavy snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News