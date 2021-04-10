WVa lawmakers pass $4.5 billion budget with cuts to colleges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers approved a $4.5 billion budget on Saturday that leaves the state's two top universities with a combined $28 million cut, unless future surpluses can kick in to cover it.

The 23-11 vote in the Senate came on the final day of the 60-day legislative session, during which a Republican supermajority fell short on its top priority of cutting the state's income tax.

The budget bill will go to Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who was expected to address reporters later Saturday evening.

Lawmakers trimmed Justice's initial budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year by nearly $74 million.

Most of the debate centered around cuts to West Virginia University and Marshall University. The two are set to see a 1.5% cut. And $18 million would be cut from West Virginia University's general revenue budget, unless the state continues to post revenue surpluses, allowing $16.6 million to be clawed back.

Marshall University likewise saw a $10 million cut to its general revenue budget but could gain $9.7 million back from surpluses. The provision for both schools was inserted by Republicans in the House of Delegates who wanted deeper cuts.