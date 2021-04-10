 Skip to main content
WVa lawmakers pass $4.5 billion budget with cuts to colleges
AP

WVa lawmakers pass $4.5 billion budget with cuts to colleges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers approved a $4.5 billion budget on Saturday that leaves the state's two top universities with a combined $28 million cut, unless future surpluses can kick in to cover it.

The 23-11 vote in the Senate came on the final day of the 60-day legislative session, during which a Republican supermajority fell short on its top priority of cutting the state's income tax.

The budget bill will go to Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who was expected to address reporters later Saturday evening.

Lawmakers trimmed Justice's initial budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year by nearly $74 million.

Most of the debate centered around cuts to West Virginia University and Marshall University. The two are set to see a 1.5% cut. And $18 million would be cut from West Virginia University's general revenue budget, unless the state continues to post revenue surpluses, allowing $16.6 million to be clawed back.

Marshall University likewise saw a $10 million cut to its general revenue budget but could gain $9.7 million back from surpluses. The provision for both schools was inserted by Republicans in the House of Delegates who wanted deeper cuts.

Republican Sen. Eric Tarr, the chair of the Finance Committee, said he was confident the surpluses would come to fruition and restore most of the funding. “Because our surpluses were so great, to me there's not as much concern ... because it'll essentially all get paid,” Tarr said before a final vote.

Democratic Sen. Ron Stollings still criticized the 1.5% cuts. “The fact that Marshall and WVU will be funded hopefully with a surplus — that does not change the fact that their base budgets are cut.”

The Department of Tourism's budget was cut in half to $7 million. The Department of Economic Development didn't receive a boost in funding as Justice had proposed. It instead will see a cut of $3.8 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

