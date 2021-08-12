WVa leads nation in population drop as redistricting looms

Monongalia County, which includes WVU’s Morgantown campus, saw a 10% increase and overtook Cabell as the state’s third-most populous county, with 105,822 residents. Preston County, east of Monongalia, saw a 2.1% increase, to 34,216 residents.

Putnam County, between Huntington and Charleston, saw the only other significant increase of 3.5%. The county now has 57,440 residents.

Besides people leaving the state, West Virginia’s population has seen changing demographics, with deaths outpacing births for the past two decades, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

Population losses were especially hard in counties where coal mines closed, including in the southern coalfields. McDowell County lost 13.6% of its residents in the past decade, dropping to a population of below 20,000 for the first time since 1900. After U.S. Steel sold the last of its mining operations in McDowell County in 2003, 23% of the population left because there was no other industry to rely on for jobs.

Pendleton County lost the highest percentage of its residents, 20.2%, followed by Ritchie County at 19.2% and Calhoun County at 18.3%. They now have populations of 6,143, 8,444 and 6,229, respectively.