 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WVa private school savings account bill sent to committee
View Comments
AP

WVa private school savings account bill sent to committee

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia bill to allow publicly funded savings accounts for students to attend private schools has been sent to a House finance committee a day after passing the full chamber.

The bill was sent to the House finance committee on Friday. Delegate Larry Rowe of Kanawha County was among Democrats objecting to the bill Thursday because its fiscal aspects had not been spelled out.

About $77 million was added to the bill's cost this week when it was changed to allow private and home-schooled students to be eligible for the program in 2026.

The program, named the Hope Scholarship, would put state money into a special account that parents could then spend on private school tuition, home schooling and other educational needs. It would allow private and home-schooled students to participate, pushing the cost to the state to more than $100 million annually. The funding would be capped at $4,600 per child.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 10 questions about COVID-19 vaccination

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?
National Politics

Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most every senator has pledged to listen to the evidence in Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial, but most minds were likely made up before the trial began. Democrats would need a minimum of 17 Republicans to vote with them to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection, and that appears unlikely.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News