WVa Supreme Court sides with State Police in teen's lawsuit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A circuit judge should have dismissed civil claims against West Virginia State Police by a teenager who alleged excessive force when he was beaten during a traffic stop while handcuffed, the state Supreme Court ruled.

The high court ruled 3-2 in sending the lawsuit back to Berkeley County Circuit Court. The justices acted on a State Police appeal of a judge's 2019 denial to dismiss the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleged State Police should be held responsible for its officers' actions because the agency was negligent in its training and supervision.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins, writing for the majority last week, said the teen failed to prove that state police should not be granted immunity from prosecution. Jenkins also wrote the lower court erred in considering dashcam footage that had not been properly introduced into the record.