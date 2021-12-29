Wyandotte County administrator planning to retire next week

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The county administrator in one of the most populous counties in Kansas is planning to retire next week.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City announced Wednesday that County Administrator Doug Bach's retirement is effective Jan. 6.

Bach has been county administrator since March 2014. Before that, he was deputy county administrator for 11 years and had leadership roles in multiple departments. His career in Wyandotte County government has spanned three decades.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0