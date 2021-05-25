Wyoming candidate undeterred after teen pregnancy disclosure

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A U.S. House candidate in Wyoming who disclosed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18 scoffed at the idea of dropping out of the race and challenged any legislators who might make an issue of his past.

“That’d be great,” state Sen. Anthony Bouchard said Monday of any possibility of censure by the Legislature. “Do it. Bring it on.”

Bouchard then refused to answer questions about the girl he married after she bore his son and who killed herself at age 20 in 1990, the year after they divorced.

“I’m not talking anymore about that, about this story,” he told the Casper Star-Tribune at a news conference in Gillette he’d scheduled hours earlier.

Bouchard is among at least eight Republicans running against Rep. Liz Cheney. He has been a state senator from Cheyenne since 2017 and previously was a gun rights activist.

It’s unclear whether Bouchard will face repercussions in the Legislature, though one leader left open the possibility.