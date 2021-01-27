Wyoming Game and Fish Department commissioner removed

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (AP) — A commissioner of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been removed from his post.

Republican Gov. Mark Gordon's office said in a statement that Mike Schmid had “unfortunately exhibited a pattern of actions and statements that undermined the decisions and effectiveness of the board," the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported Wednesday. Schmid had attended a Donald Trump rally in Washington, D.C., shortly before the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, though Gordon said that was not the reason Schmid was dismissed.

Schmid said in a Facebook post Monday that he was removed from his post by the governor due to his “outspoken thoughts.”

“I wasn’t a good enough team player, I was told by a fellow commissioner, which evidently made it hard for the commission to carry a consistent message,” Schmid wrote in the post. “It was also stated that my role as a commissioner and freedoms as an American were too conflicting.”

Gordon had previously said he was “heartbroken” by the Capitol riots and called the events an “assault on democracy.” Schmid had written on Facebook that he did not believe Trump was to blame for the “craziness” of the proceedings, the newspaper reported.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0