Wyoming governor allocates $1B in federal virus funding

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has announced plans to allocate recently received federal coronavirus relief aid toward education, health and social services and economic diversity and development.

The Republican governor has accounted for about $1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan, the Casper Star-Tribune reported. More than half of the amount was based on unemployment statistics.

Wyoming will also receive $360 million for education and $9 million for community health centers that cannot be reallocated. Unlike the federal relief aid from last year that had to be spent within months, states have more than three years to spend funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The American Rescue Plan provides additional funding specifically for groups such as schools, child care, community health centers and others.

The governor's office said in a statement on Monday that a more detailed plan will be released in June that includes “proposals for initiatives or new programs for consideration by the Legislature.”