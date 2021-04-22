Wyoming governor approves federal rental assistance program

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has authorized the use of $200 million in coronavirus relief aid to launch a federal rental assistance program in Wyoming.

The Republican governor signed legislation on Wednesday authorizing the program and its funding, the Casper Star-Tribune reported. The program is not new, but it has been reorganized under the Department of Family Services.

The Wyoming Community Development Authority was overseeing the previous rental assistance program paid for by federal pandemic aid. It distributed fewer than $2 million from the $15 million set aside for the program. It has not been active since December.

Officials said it was largely unused in the state because of strict eligibility requirements and high rates of denial. The Department of Family Services is hoping the new iteration of the program will be more successful.