 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming governor approves federal rental assistance program
0 comments
AP

Wyoming governor approves federal rental assistance program

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has authorized the use of $200 million in coronavirus relief aid to launch a federal rental assistance program in Wyoming.

The Republican governor signed legislation on Wednesday authorizing the program and its funding, the Casper Star-Tribune reported. The program is not new, but it has been reorganized under the Department of Family Services.

The Wyoming Community Development Authority was overseeing the previous rental assistance program paid for by federal pandemic aid. It distributed fewer than $2 million from the $15 million set aside for the program. It has not been active since December.

Officials said it was largely unused in the state because of strict eligibility requirements and high rates of denial. The Department of Family Services is hoping the new iteration of the program will be more successful.

Residents can apply for the program online starting April 27. Applicants will need to meet income-based eligibility criteria and prove their housing instability related to the pandemic. Funds provided from the program can be used to pay late fees, utilities and other housing-related costs.

“The program also will help landlords, many of whom are small businesses, avoid financial difficulties when their renters cannot pay,” said Korin Schmidt, department director.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden launches first ever US climate finance plan

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast
National Politics

Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep.

+7
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
National Politics

White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots. The moves came as Biden celebrated reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office.

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense
National Politics

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense

  • Updated

The Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January created a trove of self-incriminating evidence, thoroughly documenting their actions and words in videos and social media posts. Now some of the camera-toting people in the crowd are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not to join a deadly insurrection.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News