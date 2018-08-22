GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Foster Friess took his last-minute campaigning for his unsuccessful bid for Wyoming governor a little too close to a polling place on Tuesday.
Campbell County Clerk Susan Saunders said that Deputy Clerk Linda Grose noticed Friess walking around the parking lot outside the Cam-plex polling place around 1 p.m. Tuesday and asked him to leave.
The Gillette News Record reports that it's against state law to campaign within 100 yards of a polling place on election day.
Friess campaign staffer Bill Sniffin says Friess wasn't aware the entire Cam-plex grounds was off limits.
Sniffin says there was confusion because Cam-plex is technically a government property, meaning the whole property is off limits and not just the building where voters cast ballots.
Friess finished second to Mark Gordon in Tuesday's primary.
———
Information from: The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record, http://www.gillettenewsrecord.com