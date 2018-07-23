CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Attorney General's Office is asking a judge to determine whether Republican gubernatorial candidate Taylor Haynes is eligible to run for the office.
Haynes is among six candidates seeking the Republican nomination for governor in the Aug. 21 primary election.
The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office received a complaint in June alleging that Haynes resided outside Wyoming for a time within the last five years. The state constitution specifies that governor candidates must have resided in the state at least five years before the election.
Haynes says he has lived in Wyoming for nearly 35 years and hasn't had a residential address in any other state during that time.
Haynes says he's a victim of campaign mudslinging.
A hearing before District Judge Thomas Campbell hasn't been scheduled yet.